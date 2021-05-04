Tue, 04 May, 2021 - 16:40

Ireland midfielder Alan McLoughlin dies aged 54

Ireland midfielder Alan McLoughlin dies aged 54

Digital Desk Staff

Former Republic of Ireland footballer Alan McLoughlin has died with cancer, aged 54.

As The Irish Times reports, McLoughlin earned 42 international caps during the 1990s, scoring a crucial goal at Windsor Park which helped Ireland qualify for the 1994 World Cup.

He started as a trainee at Manchester United, before spells with Swindon Town and Portsmouth among other clubs.

In a statement, The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) said: “We extend our deepest sympathies to Debbie, Abby and Megan McLoughlin following the death today of our former international midfielder Alan McLoughlin at the age of 54.

"Alan had bravely faced into a second battle with cancer in recent months with his courage in adversity an example to all those who knew him and loved him."

FAI President Gerry McAnaney said: “Alan will always be remembered for that goal in Belfast 18 years ago, a goal that brought the entire country to its feet.

“He was a great player for Ireland, a fantastic footballing man who coached so many young players and a very proud family man."

He said they were lucky to have him a part of the Irish football family and added “I know I speak on behalf of everyone involved with Irish football when I sympathise with Debbie and his family at this most difficult of times.”

More to follow...

More in this section

Jose Mourinho secures quick return to management as he takes up Roma role Jose Mourinho secures quick return to management as he takes up Roma role
Mark Selby seals fourth world title with win over Shaun Murphy Mark Selby seals fourth world title with win over Shaun Murphy
West Ham hit back to beat Burnley West Ham hit back to beat Burnley
Tottenham fan group turns down Daniel Levy meeting for now

Tottenham fan group turns down Daniel Levy meeting for now

READ NOW

National News

National Sport

National Entertainment