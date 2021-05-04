Katie Price and Carl Woods to marry this year

By Kerri-Ann Roper, PA Entertainment Editor

Katie Price has said her upcoming wedding to Carl Woods will be “completely different” to her previous weddings.

The glamour model and businesswoman, 42, and Woods, who is in his early thirties, said they will tie the knot this year.

Price has been married three times previously to singer Peter Andre, cage fighter Alex Reid and Kieran Hayler.

'This is the ideal woman for me.'@KatiePrice and her new fiancée Carl Woods on how he proposed and the wedding could be sooner than you think!💍❤️ pic.twitter.com/sYq5CAvoip — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) May 4, 2021

Appearing together on Good Morning Britain, Price said: “We’ve discussed it with his parents yesterday and my mum. They came up at the weekend and met all the parents.

“And obviously my mum’s terminally ill – my mum’s watching, love you mum and yes it’s the same as when you were here, I was late again and she’s going to have a go at me as I had my lips done yesterday, yes I did it, whatever, she said don’t you dare do it before you go on telly – anyway, obviously she’s terminally ill and she said she wants us to get married so she sees it.”

Woods, whom she has reportedly been dating for 10 months, said their wedding would be “very different to everything Kate’s done before”.

TV star Price added: “Completely different, my dress will be different, I will look different and my mind is different and I know so many people out there, ‘Yeah we’ve heard this before’ – yeah because before I’ve rushed into things so much, made wrong choices, but my head wasn’t right. My head is so right now, I’m a different person.”

The couple revealed they were engaged last month, making it Price’s eighth engagement.

They also told the ITV breakfast show that they would like to have a child together.

Price has five children – two with Hayler, two with Andre and a son from a relationship with Dwight Yorke.

Woods said: “I’d love children of my own. Before this I swore blind I’d never date a girl that had kids. I jumped in with five. They’re all good kids.”

Good Morning Britain airs on weekdays on ITV from 6am.