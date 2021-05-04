Tue, 04 May, 2021 - 12:42

Covid: Hundreds of Irish ventilators and oxygen concentrators arrive in India

Ireland’s second shipment of donated medical equipment was welcomed at Delhi Airport today
Covid: Hundreds of Irish ventilators and oxygen concentrators arrive in India

Hundreds of ventilators, oxygen concentrators and two oxygen generators have arrived in India from Ireland.

Covid-19 infections and deaths are mounting with alarming speed in India, which has seen people die due to bottled oxygen shortages or no access to overwhelmed hospitals.

On Tuesday, Ireland’s second shipment of donated medical equipment was welcomed by the Ambassador of Ireland to India, Brendan Ward, at Delhi Airport.

Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs, said he was “deeply grateful” for the support that will “help add to our oxygen capacities.”

The second shipment from Ireland to India contains two oxygen generators, 548 oxygen concentrators, 365 ventilators and other medical equipment.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly tweeted that the two oxygen generators will each be able to supply a small hospital.

“A second flight of life-saving supplies from Ireland has arrived in India. Two oxygen generators (each enough to supply small hospitals) plus hundreds of ventilators, mask ventilators and oxygen concentrators,” he said.

On Monday evening, chief executive of the HSE Paul Reid described the Covid situation in India as “truly heartbreaking” and a “shocking reminder” of the impacts of the virus.

India’s official count of coronavirus cases surpassed 20 million on Tuesday, nearly doubling in the past three months, while deaths officially passed 220,000.

The true figures are believed to be far higher, with the undercount an apparent reflection of the troubles in the country's healthcare system.

Infections have surged in India since February in a turn blamed on more contagious variants of the virus, as well as government decisions to allow massive crowds to gather for Hindu religious festivals and political rallies before state elections.

More in this section

Covid: Donegal gardaí set up hotline to report illegal gatherings Covid: Donegal gardaí set up hotline to report illegal gatherings
Young women less likely to accept Covid vaccine, Irish study finds Young women less likely to accept Covid vaccine, Irish study finds
"Whole of Government" effort needed to stop hedge funds bulk buying houses "Whole of Government" effort needed to stop hedge funds bulk buying houses
Covid cases on 250 flights that arrived in Ireland, contact tracer claims

Covid cases on 250 flights that arrived in Ireland, contact tracer claims

READ NOW

National News

National Sport

National Entertainment