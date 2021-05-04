Tue, 04 May, 2021 - 11:52

Maura Higgins confirms split with boyfriend Chris Taylor

The couple met on reality TV show Love Island
James Cox

Irish Love Island star Maura Higgins has confirmed her split from boyfriend Chris Taylor.

The pair met on the 2019 edition of the reality TV programme and announced their relationship after the show had finished.

The Longford native announced the breakup on her Instagram stories.

She wrote: “It breaks my heart to even type this, but I wanted to let everyone know that myself and Chris have made the joint decision to end our relationship. There is no wrong doing on either side...we still love, care and respect each other deeply. From the minute we met each other we've been very close friends and that will never change.

“There is no regret. Life is about taking chances. We wanted to make this work but we have realised we work better being friends. Whilst I appreciate people may speculate or create false stories, this is the truth.

“I wish Chris nothing but the best and I will always be one of his biggest supporters. Thank you all for the love and support.”

Maura Higgins said the pair had taken a "joint decision" to end their relationship.

Taylor announced the split in a similar post on Instagram.

 

