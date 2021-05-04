Tue, 04 May, 2021 - 10:23

Gsoc notified after man who came to garda attention dies

Gardaí said that in the course of dealing with an incident, urgent medical assistance was requested for a man aged in his late 40s
Gsoc notified after man who came to garda attention dies

The Garda Ombudsman (Gsoc) has been notified after the death of a man in Offaly who had come to the attention of officers.

On Monday, gardaí were called to the scene of a disturbance at a premises in Tullamore.

Gardaí said that in the course of dealing with the incident urgent medical assistance was requested for a man aged in his late 40s.

The man was treated at the scene and was removed by ambulance to Tullamore Hospital where he has since been pronounced dead.

Gardaí said that the local coroner has been notified and the outcome of a post-mortem examination will determine the course of further enquires in the case.

More in this section

Young women less likely to accept Covid vaccine, Irish study finds Young women less likely to accept Covid vaccine, Irish study finds
DUP leadership race: Jeffrey Donaldson plans to stand against Edwin Poots DUP leadership race: Jeffrey Donaldson plans to stand against Edwin Poots
"Whole of Government" effort needed to stop hedge funds bulk buying houses "Whole of Government" effort needed to stop hedge funds bulk buying houses
Covid cases on 250 flights that arrived in Ireland, contact tracer claims

Covid cases on 250 flights that arrived in Ireland, contact tracer claims

READ NOW

National News

National Sport

National Entertainment