League of Ireland: Shamrock Rovers sit top of table with new unbeaten record

This evening's SSE Airtricity League Premier Division action is underway — we have the scores below.

Shamrock Rovers 3-0 Waterford

Champions Shamrock Rovers sit top of the Premier Division table, with a new record-breaking 31 games unbeaten in the league.

The historic winning streak comes after the side beat Waterford 3-0 at Tallaght Stadium this afternoon, following a 2pm kick-off.

Rory Gaffney, Gary O'Neill and Danny Mandroiu provided the goals for Stephen Bradley's side.

RECORD BREAKERS | @ShamrockRovers



Shamrock Rovers have gone 31 league games unbeaten after their win against Waterford today, conquering their own record set in the 1920’s 👏



Fantastic achievement for Stephen Bradley’s side ☘️ pic.twitter.com/zMXR5ffoeB — SSE Airtricity League (@SSEAirtricityLg) May 3, 2021

Drogheda 1-1 Bohemians

Meanwhile, another 2pm start saw Bohemians let their lead slip in a 1-1 draw with Drogheda.

Liam Burt put the visitors ahead at United Park after an hour, before James Clarke equalised in injury time.

Coming up

Sligo Rovers are now hosting St Pat's after a 5.45pm kick-off, while Longford Town are also entertaining Dundalk.

Later this evening at 7.45pm, there will be a north west derby between Derry City and Finn Harps at the Ryan McBride Brandywell.