Sun, 02 May, 2021 - 20:47

Six men rescued at Sandymount Strand

Six men have been brought to shore by a lifeboat after getting cut off by the rising tide in south Dublin.
James Cox

The group found themselves stranded on a sandbank as the tide came in on Sandymount Strand around 3pm this afternoon.

They were picked up by a small powerboat sent out by the lifeboat station in Dún Laoghaire.

Picture: RNLI Dún Laoghaire Lifeboat Station/Twitter

None needed any medical assistance.

A spokesman for the Irish Coast Guard said people have to be rescued about 20 times a year when the tide comes in quickly.

“When it reaches half-tide, then the water comes in very quickly,” he said. “People get caught. It’s quite regular.”

