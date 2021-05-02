Sun, 02 May, 2021 - 19:53

Minimum unit pricing could see alcohol in Ireland twice as dear as North

Drinks Ireland said minimum unit pricing should not be introduced in the Republic before it is in the North
Minimum unit pricing could see alcohol in Ireland twice as dear as North

James Cox

Introducing minimum unit pricing (MUP) for alcohol before the North could result in beer being up to twice as expensive here than in Northern Ireland.

That's according to a lobby group which has compared this weekend's alcohol prices in ASDA Enniskillen to prices here if MUP was in place.

Drinks Ireland say a litre of Bombay Gin in ASDA this weekend is €18.39 but would be over €29 in the Republic with minimum pricing.

Patricia Callan, director of Drinks Ireland, says there hasn't been an increase in drinking here to warrant bringing MUP in urgently.

“I don't think anything has changed to warrant this sudden rush,” said Ms Callan.

“For example if you look at overall alcohol consumption that's declined siginificantly here, so we had a decline of 6.6 per cent last year and that's the lowest level in 30 years, alcohol consumption now is 30 per cent lower overall than the peak in 2001 so there hasn't been anything that should trigger this reaction from Government.”

More in this section

Man airlifted to hospital after crash between motorcycle and van in Kilkenny Man airlifted to hospital after crash between motorcycle and van in Kilkenny
Fine Gael councillor seeks nomination for by-election Fine Gael councillor seeks nomination for by-election
Man allowed avoid hotel quarantine on humanitarian grounds to visit critically ill father Man allowed avoid hotel quarantine on humanitarian grounds to visit critically ill father
Local lockdowns not being ruled out as Government weighs options for Donegal

Local lockdowns not being ruled out as Government weighs options for Donegal

READ NOW

National News

National Sport

National Entertainment