Man United v Liverpool called off after fan protest

James Cox

Manchester United’s Premier League game against Liverpool has been postponed “due to safety and security considerations around the protest”, the Old Trafford club have announced.

n announcing the postponement United said that, while they accepted the right of their fans to protest peacefully, they regretted “the disruption to the team and actions which put other fans, staff and the police in danger”.

The club said in a statement: “Following discussion between the police, the Premier League, Trafford Council and the clubs, our match against Liverpool has been postponed due to safety and security considerations around the protest today. Discussions will now take place with the Premier League on a revised date for the fixture.

“Our fans are passionate about Manchester United and we completely acknowledge the right to free expression and peaceful protest.

“However, we regret the disruption to the team and actions which put other fans, staff and the police in danger. We thank the police for their support and will assist them in any subsequent investigations.

More to follow