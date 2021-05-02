Sun, 02 May, 2021 - 14:20

Naomi Osaka suffers second-round exit at Madrid Open

The US Open and Australian Open champion was playing her first tournament on clay since 2019.
Naomi Osaka suffers second-round exit at Madrid Open

By PA Sport Staff

Naomi Osaka suffered an early exit at the Madrid Open with a second-round loss to Karolina Muchova.

The world number two was playing only her second match on clay since 2019 having decided not to travel to Europe last season and Czech Muchova looked much more comfortable in a 6-4 3-6 6-1 victory.

Osaka battled from 3-1 behind to take the second set with a run of five games in a row but she faded after Muchova made a strong start to the decider.

Having not lost a match for more than a year prior to defeat against Maria Sakkari in the Miami Open quarter-finals, US Open and Australian Open champion Osaka has now been beaten twice in her last three outings.

More in this section

Kai Havertz tightens Chelsea’s top four grip and nudges Fulham closer to drop Kai Havertz tightens Chelsea’s top four grip and nudges Fulham closer to drop
Anwar El Ghazi’s late winner puts huge dent in Everton’s top-four hopes Anwar El Ghazi’s late winner puts huge dent in Everton’s top-four hopes
Solskjaer only focused on Manchester United ahead of Liverpool game Solskjaer only focused on Manchester United ahead of Liverpool game
Shaun Murphy draws level with Kyren Wilson to set up grandstand finish

Shaun Murphy draws level with Kyren Wilson to set up grandstand finish

READ NOW

National News

National Sport

National Entertainment