Search for mystery officer H to come to an end in Line Of Duty

By Tom Horton, PA

Series six of Line Of Duty is set to come to a dramatic conclusion on Sunday evening.

The programme will see the search for “H” – a corrupt police officer responsible for a mass conspiracy – come to an end.

The police drama has pulled in millions of viewers as people speculated on the identity of the mystery character.

Just a few more sleeps to go! Here's a little recap ready for Sunday's series finale! #LineOfDuty. pic.twitter.com/vK75zMCjXH — Line of Duty (@Line_of_duty) April 30, 2021

A seventh series of the hit drama has not yet been announced.

Earlier this week, a YouGov poll found viewers of the programme think Chief Constable Philip Osborne is the most likely candidate for H.

A total of 22% of viewers believed him to be the mystery officer anti-corruption unit AC-12 are hunting for in the series.

Detective Chief Superintendent Patricia Carmichael was the second most popular choice after being selected by 19% of viewers.

Line Of Duty’s penultimate episode earned an average of 11 million viewers and 51.7% of the audience share, according to the broadcaster.

On Friday actor Martin Compston, who plays DI Steve Arnott in the series, told The Jonathan Ross Show that Line Of Duty will not return for future series “just for the sake of it”.

He added the “natural story arc that we’ve been on for the last six years (is coming to an end)”.

Line Of Duty airs on BBC One at 9pm on Sunday.