Katie Taylor successfully defends world titles with win over Natasha Jonas

James Cox

Katie Taylor has successfully defended her world ligthweight titles with a victory over Natasha Jonas in Manchester.

It was a close fight but in the end the judges ruled in favour of Taylor by unanimous decision, 96-94, 96-95, 96-95.

Taylor started well and was the clear winner of the first round, but Jonas was no pushover as she was much closer in the following two.

Perhaps in an effort to distract her opponent, Jonas' management loudly told her she had won the third round.

Both fighters landed decent punches in the fourth round.

However, Jonas seemed to tire as Taylor took control again.

Jonas really went for it in the fifth round, but Taylor was able to fend her off with some neat jabs as she retained control.

In the sixth and seventh rounds Jonas landed a few big blows as she got herself back into the contest.

In the eighth she looked stronger with the fight looking quite even at that point.

The ninth was a massive round and Taylor really stepped up, looking like the clear winner of it.

While it appeared tight at times, Taylor left those watching on in little doubt as she finished strongly in the final round, forcing Jonas onto the ropes.