Heavy rain forecast for Bank Holiday Monday

James Cox

Unseasonably wet and windy conditions are forecast for this Bank Holiday Monday.

Met Éireann says rain will develop later on Sunday: “Sunday morning will start off mostly dry with sunny spells and isolated showers. Showers will become more frequent through the afternoon. Later in the day, cloud will increase from the west. Highs of 11 to 13 degrees in a light westerly breeze.”

Monday will not see any improvement, with heavy rain and strong and gusty winds on the way according to the national forecaster.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says Monday's weather will mean staying indoors for most of the public.

“It's going to turn very wet and windy for Sunday night and for Bank Holiday Monday it looks like picking a good movie or listening to the radio wrapped up in bed, because it's going to be very, very wet and very windy. There will be some very strong gusts.”