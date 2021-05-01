Sat, 01 May, 2021 - 21:11

Two men charged in relation to discharge of firearm in Cork

Two men have been charged in relation to the incident
Two men charged in relation to discharge of firearm in Cork

James Cox

Gardaí investigating the discharge of a firearm which occurred during a search operation at Rochestown Road, Co. Cork under warrant on Thursday evening have charged two men.

Two of the men arrested have been charged in relation to the incident and are due to appear before a special sitting of Cork District Court this evening at 7.30pm.

The other two men arrested in relation to the incident have been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing.

More in this section

Post-mortem completed on body of man found in unexplained circumstances Post-mortem completed on body of man found in unexplained circumstances
Most Covid-offenders identified by gardaí on weekends Most Covid-offenders identified by gardaí on weekends
NDLS centres to reopen to all, as some driving tests and lessons resume NDLS centres to reopen to all, as some driving tests and lessons resume
Fine Gael councillor seeks nomination for by-election

Fine Gael councillor seeks nomination for by-election

READ NOW

National News

National Sport

National Entertainment