Mayo Day celebrates the 3.5 million people worldwide with Mayo roots

James Cox

Today is May 1st, but it also marks Mayo Day, a celebration of the county which has been marked for the last seven years.

There are over 3.5 million people from all over the world with Mayo connections, including US president Joe Biden.

The Mayo Day Festival is virtual again this year, but this has brought unexpected opportunities and expanded the reach of the celebration.

It’s a unique occasion as Mayo remains the only county with its own name day, celebrating achievements, heritage and culture, diaspora and community spirit.

The emphasis is on People and Place and taking this opportunity to showcase the best of Mayo.

A special Mayo Day show will be broadcast on TG4 at 9.30pm this evening while it will be available on the TG4 Player all over the world.

It will feature guests appearances from members of the Mayo Diaspora, including aeronautical engineer Norah Patten, and musical performances.

Matt Molloy of The Chieftains, Laoise Kelly, Billow Wood, Chantelle Padden, Lisa Canny, Emer Mayock, Tom Doherty and family and others will all perform.

Martina Hughes of Mayo County Council said: “Now in its seventh year, Mayo Day has been a fantastic initiative that has highlighted the unique people and place that is our County. While we celebrate another Mayo Day in Covid times, we are delighted to have this opportunity to collaborate with TG4 in delivering Mayo Day — Ár bPobal, Our People, a TV programme that showcases the very best of Our County and its people at home and away. This Mayo Day show is sure to bring Mayo people across the globe together in spirit and hopefully once travel allows, an opportunity to visit the County again.”

Happy #MayoDay from the home of one of the county's most celebrated sons. pic.twitter.com/0IERlitr5C — Embassy of Ireland USA (@IrelandEmbUSA) May 1, 2021

Twitter account Mayo.ie included a number of messages from Mayo natives living abroad to mark the day.

Áine Greaney, originally from The Neale, wishes a Happy #MayoDay from Massachusetts to her family and friends at home and abroad! pic.twitter.com/VbSigINuIu — Mayo.ie (@MayoDotIE) May 1, 2021

The Gibbons family on Long Island, New York sending their #MayoDay greetings to all their family and friends at home in Partry, Castlebar, Ballintubber and Tourmakeady pic.twitter.com/AmsOmsRNhU — Mayo.ie (@MayoDotIE) May 1, 2021