Most Covid-offenders identified by gardaí on weekends

The majority of fines for breaches of Covid-19 restrictions are issued over the weekend, new figures from An Garda Síochána show.

Some 45 per cent of the total 20,947 fines issued up to April 29th were handed out over the weekend.

22 per cent were issued on a Saturday, with the remaining 23 per cent issued on a Sunday.

Gardaí have made a renewed appeal to the public to abide by health restrictions ahead of the May bank holiday weekend.

Garda deputy commissioner of policing and security, Anne Marie McMahon, said: "Thanks to the sacrifice of so many people, there is a lot to be positive about. However, Covid-19 is still here. People are still dying from Covid-19 and getting seriously ill.

“So, when you are enjoying the outdoors this weekend please maintain the good practices that have got us to this position. Please do not gather in large groups. Please maintain social distancing.

“Please do not hold or attend house parties. Please remember to wash your hands regularly.”

€2,000 fines

Gardaí are set to continue to carry out nationwide checkpoints and high visibility patrols across the country this weekend in support of public health regulations.

The force has advised the public to plan their weekend activities in advance and to avoid parking illegally at public amenities.

Of the total 20,974 Covid-19 fines issued to date by gardaí, over 3,900 have been to people attending or organising house parties and gatherings.

This inclues 886 €500 fines for organising an event and 3,045 €150 fines for attending one.

Some 14,749 €100 fines have also been issued for non-essential travel.

A further 57 €2,000 fines have been issued for international travel to airports and ports, and another 1,602 fines of €100 and €500 for non-essential journeys to airports and ports.

Gardaí have reminded that Covid travel restrictions do not apply in the case of domestic violence or to escape a risk of harm.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have been the victim of an incident of sexual or domestic crime, regardless of whether they may have been in breach of any public health regulations like attending a house party, to report all such incidents.