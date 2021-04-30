NDLS centres to reopen to all, as some driving tests and lessons resume

Sarah Mooney

Some driving tests and lessons will resume from May 10th, while National Driver Licence Service (NDLS) centres will reopen for all customers from May 17th.

In a statement on Friday, the Department of Transport said tests for essential workers will continue to be the priority for the driver testing service.

Driving tests “for all those who are eligible to take the test and have been waiting longest will recommence in a limited fashion,” it added.

The further opening of the driver testing service will be discussed by Department officials and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) in the coming week, the Department said.

It is expected that the earliest invitations will start to be issued to these customers later in May.

NDLS centres will continue to remain open for essential workers only until May 17th, when they will reopen for all customers.

Lessons and motorcycle testing

Essential Driver Training (EDT) sessions will also recommence for essential workers who have not completed the training from May 10th, the Department said.

The RSA will reopen its EDT online portal on the same date to allow driving instructors to upload sessions completed by essential workers.

Initial Basic Training (IBT), the programme of mandatory lessons that all learner motorcyclists must complete before sitting a driving test, can also resume from May 10th. The RSA will continue to deliver motorcycle testing.

We understand that people have been waiting for these services

In a joint statement, Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan and Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton said communication with various stakeholders will begin in the coming days.

“The full details on the lifting of these restrictions and the roll out of each measure and its public health implications is currently being worked on by the Department of Transport, in cooperation with the RSA, and with the Department of Health and other departments,” they said.

“We understand that people have been waiting for these services but would ask for their patience as plans are put in place to gradually reopen services over the coming weeks.

“Information will be posted on the RSA website as these plans are finalised. Unfortunately, the RSA does not have further information at this time, and we would ask customers not to call the RSA.”