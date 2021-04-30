Noel Clarke apologises and says he will seek help after misconduct claims

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Noel Clarke has said he will be seeking professional help and has apologised “deeply” for his actions, but has “vehemently” denied sexual misconduct or criminal behaviour.

The actor and producer said it has become clear to him that “some of my actions have affected people in ways I did not intend or realise”, and offered an apology to those affected.

His statement comes after 20 women who knew Clarke in a professional capacity came forward and made allegations about him to The Guardian newspaper.

Clarke said in a statement to the PA news agency: “I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or criminal wrongdoing.

“Recent reports however have made it clear to me that some of my actions have affected people in ways I did not intend or realise.

“To those individuals, I am deeply sorry. I will be seeking professional help to educate myself and change for the better.”