Covid: Four deaths and 545 cases in Republic

A further four deaths and 545 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic.

Of the cases notified today, 77 per cent are under 45 years of age and the median age is 29 years old.

There are 264 cases located in Dublin, 58 in Kildare, 50 in Cork, 29 in Donegal and 28 in Galway. The remaining 116 cases are spread across 21 other counties.

The figures come as the number of Covid-19 patients in public hospitals fell to its lowest in more than 200 days last night, with 136 people hospitalised.

Thursday evening saw the Government confirmed a major reopening plan for the country into the summer months, following the advice of the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

A raft of Covid-19 restrictions will ease from May 10th, with the reopening plan to proceed in two main phases over the course of May and June.

Higher-risk activities such as indoor hospitality are to be considered at the end of June, and Taoiseach Micheál Martin has raised the possibility of indoor pints in Ireland and holiday travel within Europe later in the summer.

However, Mr Martin also said the Government would not be afraid to intervene and change the plan for easing Covid restrictions if worrying trends emerge.

Vaccine rollout

Meanwhile, the online portal for vaccine registration will open next week for people aged over 50.

The online registration process for those aged 60 to 64 opened last week, and those aged 65 to 69 started to receive their first doses this month.

People in their 40s may be vaccinated in parallel to those in their 50s, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said.

The Department of Health and the State's vaccine taskforce are currently reviewing the rollout plan due to supply issues and a change in advice on the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines.