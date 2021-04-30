Fri, 30 Apr, 2021 - 13:19

Three arrested as gardaí seize drugs worth €1m

Two women and a man have been arrested as part of the investigation.
Three arrested as gardaí seize drugs worth €1m

Gardaí have arrested three people after finding suspected drugs worth more than €1 million in Co Meath.

Cocaine, worth an estimated €70,000, was discovered after a car was intercepted in Slane, Co Meath at around 9.20pm on Thursday.

Some of the drugs seized by gardaí during the search. Photo: Gardainfo/Twitter

In a follow-up search in Wilkinstown, gardaí seized some €480,000 of suspected cannabis herb, approximately €400,000 of tablets (suspected to be Alprazolam, Diazepam,and MDMA), and €70,000 worth of suspected cocaine.

Two women and a man have been arrested as part of the investigation.

More in this section

Thousands of children did not return to school after Covid closures Thousands of children did not return to school after Covid closures
People in 40s could get vaccine at same time as over-50s, Donnelly says People in 40s could get vaccine at same time as over-50s, Donnelly says
Stay and spend scheme to close and will not be replaced, Donohoe says Stay and spend scheme to close and will not be replaced, Donohoe says
Indoor pints and holiday travel possible in late summer, Taoiseach says

Indoor pints and holiday travel possible in late summer, Taoiseach says

READ NOW

National News

National Sport

National Entertainment