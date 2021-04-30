Michaela Coel offers solidarity to Noel Clarke accusers

By Laura Harding, PA Deputy Entertainment Editor

Michaela Coel has said she stands with Noel Clarke’s accusers “in their indignation” after 20 women made allegations of misconduct.

The actress, who created I May Destroy You, a drama about consent and sexual assault, praised the women for coming forward and offered solidarity.

Clarke has “vehemently” denied sexual misconduct accusations, levelled against him by reporting in the Guardian newspaper.

Coel wrote on Twitter: “I am here to offer great support for the 20 brave women who have come forward; those who have shared their identities with us, but also those who have preferred to use an alias; the mental hurdles a black woman must overcome to do such a thing as reveal their identity within a narrative of rape abuse or bullying at the hands of someone within our own community can sometimes be too much.

“Speaking out about these incidents takes a lot of strength because some call them ‘grey areas’.

“They are however far from grey.

“These behaviours are unprofessional, violent and can destroy a person’s perception of themselves, their place in the world and their career irreparably.

“I have shared to show solidarity, to express my belief in them and to stand with them in their indignation.

“I applaud the Guardian and its journalists for investigating and publishing this story.”

Earlier this month Clarke, who is an actor, writer, director and producer, was given one of Bafta’s highest honours, the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema award.

Noel Clarke. Photo: Jonathan Brady/PA

The British Academy has since suspended Clarke’s membership and the award.

Clarke has said in a statement: “In a 20-year career, I have put inclusivity and diversity at the forefront of my work and never had a complaint made against me.

“If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologise.

“I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing and intend to defend myself against these false allegations.”