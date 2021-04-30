Latest Covid data: How many cases are there in your local area?

Milford in Co Donegal has the highest Covid-19 infection rate in Ireland, with the prevalence of the disease more than doubling in the area over the last week.

The local electoral area saw an incidence rate of 675 cases per 100,000 people recorded from April 13th-26th. There were 93 confirmed cases within the population of 13,771 in that time.

The latest Covid-19 data from local electoral areas in the Republic and postcode areas in the North show how the disease is spreading in different communities.

Letterkenny, also in Co Donegal, has the next highest infection rate on the island, with an incidence of 594.

In the North, the BT48 postcode in Derry city is among the worst affected areas – 204 people tested positive for the disease over the two-week period from April 12th to 25th, with an incidence rate of 336.

Other areas where coronavirus is spreading more widely include Nenagh, Co Tipperary (449), and Ongar in west Dublin, with 418 cases per 100,000 people.

The west Dublin suburb reported the highest rate of the virus in the Republic last week, with an incidence of 440.

Five of the 10 areas with the highest incidence in the Republic are in Dublin.

Several areas reported fewer than five confirmed Covid-19 cases in the last 14 days.

These include Belcoo, Co Fermanagh, Bushmills, Co Antrim, Belmullet, Co Mayo, Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny, Kilmuckridge, Co Wexford, Kilrush, Co Clare, Connemara, Co Galway, Skibbereen, Co Cork and Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary.

Covid restrictions

The figures come as Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed that Covid-19 restrictions will ease from May 10th.

The easing of restrictions will proceed in two main phases over the course of May and June, with higher-risk activities such as indoor hospitality to be considered at the end of June.

The plan includes the lifting of the ban on intercounty travel, greater freedoms for vaccinated people, a relaxation of restrictions on outdoor gatherings, and the reopening of personal services and outdoor hospitality.

May will see the beginning of the new phased reopening of the country, with the full timeline here.