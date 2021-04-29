Five arrested after shot fired during Garda operation in Cork

Gardaí have arrested five people after a shot was fired during a Garda search operation in Cork this evening.

The incident took place when gardaí attached to the Cork City Detective Unit were searching a premises at Rochestown Road, Co Cork.

The search was carried out under warrant for Section 29 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939, and conducted with the support of gardaí from the Regional Support Unit and the Armed Support Unit.

In a statement, gardaí said: “During the course of the search a shot was fired, not by a member of An Garda Síochána.”

No injuries were reported following the incident.

Five people were arrested in relation to the incident and are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939, at a number of Garda stations in Cork City.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the discharge of the firearm.