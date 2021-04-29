Stephen Graham to make Peaky Blinders debut in new series

By Alex Green, PA Entertainment Reporter

Stephen Graham has officially joined the cast of Peaky Blinders.

The This Is England and Line Of Duty actor, 47, will star as a yet unannounced character in the BBC One crime drama’s sixth and final series.

The news was confirmed through the Peaky Blinders social media accounts with a photo of Graham in period costume.

“We’re thrilled that Stephen Graham has joined the cast of #PeakyBlinders series 6,” the caption said.

Show creator Steven Knight previously said he had devised a role in the drama for Graham but rubbished rumours he would play gangster Al Capone.

Across its six series, the interwar Birmingham-set show has featured guest stars including Sam Claflin as leader of the British Union of Fascists Oswald Mosley and Tom Hardy as Jewish gang leader Alfie Solomons.

In January, it was announced that Peaky Blinders would come to an end after the forthcoming sixth series.

But creator and writer Knight said the story would continue in “another form” and later hinted at a film.