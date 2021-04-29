Glastonbury to transform into family-friendly campsite

By Alex Green, PA Entertainment Reporter

Glastonbury has announced plans to transform its site into a family-friendly camping spot over the UK's school holidays.

However, organisers Michael and Emily Eavis warned the area will not be a “party venue” and both live music and sound systems will be banned.

The famous English festival has been forced to cancel two consecutive events due to the pandemic, but is planning a live-streamed concert from locations around the Somerset site in May.

⛺️ This summer, for one year only, Worthy Farm becomes @WorthyPastures – a family-friendly campsite.

Booking opens 10am, Saturday 1st May. Full details at https://t.co/IvI9hEOSvl pic.twitter.com/6XLbubJ9cb — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) April 29, 2021

It will now open to campers across summer, with the fields featuring local food traders, a bar and village store selling local produce and freshly baked bread.

The Pyramid field, usually home to the festival’s main stage, will be open for picnics and bike rides, while two installations aimed at children, The Kidz’ Field Pink Castle and Green Kids Cadmus Ship, will also be open for use.

A statement on the Glastonbury website said: “With no Festival taking place on Worthy Farm for a second consecutive year in 2021, Michael and Emily Eavis are pleased to invite campers, for one year only, to experience the farm in a way you’ve never been able to before.”

It said Worthy Farm will become “a tranquil, family-friendly campsite which will welcome guests to get back to basics in nature”.

Glastonbury organisers Emily and Michael Eavis (Chris Radburn/PA)

However, it added: “Please note that Worthy Pastures is not a party venue: there will not be any live music, soundsystems will not be allowed and a noise curfew will be in place after 11pm. Instead, come for nature, fresh air, calm and tranquillity.”

Glastonbury is to receive £900,000 as part of the Culture Recovery Fund.

The sum was announced in early April within £400 million in Government grants and loans for the arts.

Bookings for short breaks will open at 10am on Saturday May 1st.