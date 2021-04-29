Live: Taoiseach confirms Covid restrictions to lift from May 10th

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has confirmed that Covid-19 restrictions will ease from May 10th.

The Cabinet has signed off on a plan to significantly ease Covid-19 restrictions over the coming weeks after a meeting this afternoon.

It includes the lifting of the ban on intercounty travel, greater freedoms for vaccinated people, a relaxation of restrictions on outdoor gatherings, and the reopening of personal services and outdoor hospitality.

Mr Martin said the easing of restrictions would proceed in two main phases over the course of May and June.

From May 10th:

Intercounty travel will be permitted.

Three households or six will be able to meet outdoors in private gardens.

Fully vaccinated people can meet indoors without masks or social distancing with other fully vaccinated people, as long as there are no more than three households present.

Fully vaccinated people can meet indoors without masks or social distancing with unvaccinated people from a single household, provided that they are not at risk of severe illness and no more than three households are present.

Organised outdoor gatherings can take place with a maximum attendance of 15 people.

Outdoor training for adults can take place in pods of a maximum of 15 people.

Non-essential retail click and collect services will resume, along with outdoor retail.

Reopening of personal services such as hairdressers by appointment.

Reopening of galleries, museums, other cultural attractions and libraries with lending services only.

Recommencement of in-person religious services. No communions or confirmations should take place.

Subject to the situation remaining stable, the Government will then proceed with the next phase, Mr Martin said.

From June 2nd:

Hotels, B&Bs, guesthouses and self-catering accommodation can reopen for guests.

From June 7th:

Outdoor services in bars and restaurants can recommence, with sector specific safety measures in place.

Outdoor sports matches can recommence, but with no spectators at this time.

Gyms, swimming pools, and leisure centres can reopen for individual training.

The number of guests attending wedding receptions can increase to 25.

And indoor visits in private homes from one other household can begin again.

The plan is based on the acceleration of the vaccination programme and Covid-19 cases remaining low, with a senior Minister previously warning it will be revised if there is a spike in infections.

In a nationwide address broadcast on RTÉ, Micheál Martin said the vaccine rollout programme would accelerate in the weeks ahead.

"By tonight, more than 1.5 million vaccine doses will have been administered. That means close to 30 per cent of everyone over 16 has received at least one dose of the vaccine," he said.

With the virus suppressed following lockdown, young people are back at school and playing sport, while vital healthcare has resumed, Mr Martin said.

"The good news is that the strategy is working. Because of your hard work and sacrifices, we are in a better place," he said.

Mr Martin warned of the risks of reopening too quickly.

"But we've also looked at the risks of moving too quickly," he said.

The Government must closely monitor dangerous new variants, and learn from the experience of other counties that are "now in the grip of deadly new waves of the disease."

Mr Martin said his thoughts and prayers were with the people of India.

"We are determined to do everything we can to ensure that when we open a sector of our society or economy, it stays open," Mr Martin said.