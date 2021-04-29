Vogue Williams enjoys bumper year as profits at media firm climb

Gordon Deegan

Vogue Williams last year enjoyed a bumper year in business as accumulated profits at her media firm climbed to £629,121 (€724,480).

Accounts for the TV presenter and model's Howth Media Ltd show that accumulated profits at the company increased by £287,842 over the 12 months in spite of the impact of Covid-19.

The company’s current assets, made up of cash and money owed to the company by debtors, increased by £284,851 from £427,314 to £712,165 over the 12 months to the end of July 31st last.

The company’s accumulated profits increased from £341,279 to £629,121 over the 12 months.

Family

The Dubliner lives in Chelsea, London with her husband, Spencer and their two young children, Theodore and Gigi who was born in the last week of July last year.

The £287,842 profits recorded last year followed an increase in profits of £201,686 in 2019.

The runaway profits at the company over the past couple of years allowed the couple to splash out a reported €950,000 on a new ‘getaway’ in Howth for the family.

Ms Williams has registered her company in the UK where her profile has soared in recent years through her TV work.

The accounts lodged with Companies House in the UK were signed off by Vogue Williams today, April 29th and the accounts don't disclose revenues as it is a 'micro' company.

Today, Ms Williams is able to leverage the likes of her large Instagram following which has increased to 844,000 followers with well known brands for lucrative sponsorship deals.

Her husband, Spencer Matthews came to prominence through reality TV show, Made in Chelsea and the celebrity couple have already shot two reality TV series together on E4.

The two also host the popular podcast, Spencer and Vogue. Vogue’s career began in 2010 during her days as an Irish reality star on RTÉ's Fade Street.