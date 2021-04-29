Thu, 29 Apr, 2021 - 15:32

Genesis announce first US tour in 14 years

The tour will kick off in Chicago on November 15th
By Associated Press Reporter

Rock band Genesis are returning to the US for their first tour in 14 years.

Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford announced plans for The Last Domino? Tour, which will kick off in Chicago on November 15th.

The 14-date tour will also visit Washington DC, Charlotte, Montreal, Toronto, Buffalo, Detroit, Cleveland and Philadelphia.

The tour will end in Boston on December 15th.

Genesis will play two shows in the New York area: They visit Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 5th and will play the brand-new UBS Arena in Belmont Park on December 10th.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale on May 7th.

On the tour, Collins, Banks and Rutherford will be joined by their long-time guitar and bass player Daryl Stuermer and Nic Collins on drums.

Genesis’ last US tour was 2007’s Turn It On Again: The Tour.

