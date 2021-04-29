Summer timeline: Ireland's Covid reopening plan and key dates

The Taoiseach will this evening unveil the Government’s plan to reopen Ireland into the summer months.

Following advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet), the Cabinet is set to sign off on a raft of loosened Covid-19 restrictions, which will remain dependent on infection numbers and the vaccine rollout.

Subject to confirmation, here is what we know about the plan and its four key dates — May 10th, May 17th, June 2nd, and June 7th.

From May 10th

Domestic travel: The ban on intercounty travel will lift.

Gatherings: Groups of six people can meet outdoors, including in private gardens. It is understood that children under 12 will not be counted and more than six people may meet if no more than three households are mixing, according to The Irish Times.

Organised gatherings: Small organised outdoor gatherings of up to 15 people are permitted.

Personal services: Businesses such as hairdressers will reopen.

Retail: Non-essential retail will partially reopen with click-and-collect and outdoor retail such as garden centres.

Attractions: Museums, galleries and libraries will reopen.

Religious services: 50 people may be permitted to attend wedding ceremonies and religious services. However, only six will be permitted to attend wedding receptions indoors. Nphet has advised that other religious ceremonies like communions and confirmations not take place at this time, according to The Irish Times.

Construction: All activity will fully resume.

Sports: Training for sports teams can resume.

Vaccine bonus: A possible vaccine bonus will allow a vaccinated household to meet indoors with an unvaccinated household.

Public transport: Capacity will increase from 25 to 50 per cent.

May 17th

Retail: The remainder of the non-essential retail sector will fully reopen.

June 2nd

Hospitality: Hotels and guesthouses will reopen, with indoor dining expected to be allowed for residents only.

June 7th

Outdoor hospitality: Pubs and restaurants will open for outdoor dining, with no distinction between gastro and ‘wet’ pubs — along with the scrapping of the €9 meal rule seen last summer.

Gatherings: Visitors from one other household may be permitted. Up to 25 people will also be permitted to attend wedding receptions indoors.

Sports: Gyms and swimming pools will reopen. Outdoor sports matches can also return without spectators.

July or August

The later summer months may see the possible return of indoor dining, and mass gatherings such as concerts and sports matches with spectators.

The further easing of restrictions from July onwards will depend on vaccine rollout and uptake, as well as the emerging evidence about new Covid-19 variants.

Overseas travel is also unlikely to resume to any great extent until later in the summer.