Bank of Ireland announces 130 new IT jobs

James Cox

Bank of Ireland has announced the recruitment of 130 technology professionals to support its digital agenda.

The new roles — which include technical architects, software developers, engineers, specialised project managers, scrum masters and data analysts — will join the bank’s in-house tech teams, “strongly supporting the enhancement of digital services and offerings for all customers”.

Of the 130 roles, 30 are at an advanced recruitment stage with the remainder to be filled over the coming year.

This new roles follow Bank of Ireland’s announcement of its new ways of working, offering employees greater flexibility to work from a combination of home and office locations.

Along with working from home, Bank of Ireland colleagues will have access to multiple bank buildings including a new network of agile hubs — 11 in Ireland and four in the UK — with meeting spaces and bookable desks, encouraging flexibility and enhancing work-life balance.

Jackie Noakes, Bank of Ireland’s group chief operating officer said: “In what is an incredibly competitive marketplace we are delighted to be offering these cutting edge roles for digital professionals. The pace of banking is changing rapidly, and we’ve reached a tipping point between traditional offline banking and 24/7 digital services. That makes roles like these critical to how we serve our customers, bring products and services to market, and develop our business into the future.”

Minister of State for Financial Services, Credit Unions and Insurance Seán Fleming said: “I welcome the announcement by Bank of Ireland of 130 new roles in digital technology. It is clear that there has been a move to digital technology in recent years in every sector and banking is no different. This recruitment campaign for highly specialised technology roles highlights the need for investment in digital technology. I am particularly delighted that these jobs will be geographically spread in line with the Ireland for Finance action plan 2021 which has regionalisation as one of its key priorities.”