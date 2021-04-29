Justice Minister Helen McEntee gives birth to baby boy

Louise Walsh
Justice Minister Helen McEntee gave birth to a baby boy last night.
It's understood the new baby was born at 9 20pm.
The Meath East Fine Gael TD only finished her last day in work before maternity leave before the birth.
Louise Walsh
