Thu, 29 Apr, 2021 - 08:21

Justice Minister Helen McEntee gives birth to baby boy

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has given birth to a baby boy.
Louise Walsh

Justice Minister Helen McEntee gave birth to a baby boy last night.

It's understood the new baby was born at 9 20pm.

The Meath East Fine Gael TD only finished her last day in work before maternity leave before the birth.

More to follow

