Woman charged with murder of Ludmila Poletelova in Co Derry

By Michelle Devane, PA

A woman has been charged with the murder of Ludmila Poletelova in Co Derry.

Ms Poletelova (61) was found dead at her home in Limavady on Friday.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said on Wednesday that detectives investigating the murder have charged a woman aged 45.

She is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Detectives from PSNI’s major investigation team arrested a woman, aged 45, on Sunday.

A murder inquiry was launched into Ms Poletelova’s death on Saturday after police said she suffered a violent death.