Wed, 28 Apr, 2021 - 22:07

Woman charged with murder of Ludmila Poletelova in Co Derry

Ms Poletelova (61) was found dead at her home in Limavady on Friday.
By Michelle Devane, PA

A woman has been charged with the murder of Ludmila Poletelova in Co Derry.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said on Wednesday that detectives investigating the murder have charged a woman aged 45.

She is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Detectives from PSNI’s major investigation team arrested a woman, aged 45, on Sunday.

A murder inquiry was launched into Ms Poletelova’s death on Saturday after police said she suffered a violent death.

