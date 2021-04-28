Wed, 28 Apr, 2021 - 13:41

Witness appeal after four men in balaclavas enter Tipperary home

The aggravated burglary took place during the early hours of Wednesday morning
Witness appeal after four men in balaclavas enter Tipperary home

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after four men wearing balaclavas broke into a Co Tipperary home.

The aggravated burglary took place during the early hours of Wednesday morning at around 1.30am, in a house in the Ballinderry area of Borrisokane.

The four men threatened the occupant of the home and a confrontation occurred.

The men then left the scene empty-handed in a silver car. The occupant of the home was not injured during the incident, gardaí said.

Gardaí from Borrisokane and Nenagh Garda station attended the scene and carried out a patrol of the area, but the car was not located.

The local Scenes of Crime Unit also attended and carried out a technical examination of the scene.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Ballinderry area between 1am and 1.45am last night, particularly drivers with dash cam footage, to contact them.

Those with information can contact Nenagh Garda station on 067 50459, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

More in this section

Video: Tuesday’s three-minute evening news update Video: Tuesday’s three-minute evening news update
Nphet meeting to consider next phase of reopening society Nphet meeting to consider next phase of reopening society
Man (40s) dies in Cork road collision Man (40s) dies in Cork road collision
Jail for multiple muggings of women in Dublin city centre

Jail for multiple muggings of women in Dublin city centre

READ NOW

National News

National Sport

National Entertainment