Nphet meeting to consider next phase of reopening society

Digital Desk Staff

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) have been meeting this morning to consider its advice on the next phase of reopening society.

As The Irish Times reports, the meeting started just after 10am and they are focusing on recommendations for a further easing of restrictions from May 4th.

The reopening of non-essential retail, personal services, more outdoor sports and religious services next month are all being examined.

Once Nphet gives its advice to the Government this afternoon, the chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan, and HSE chief, Paul Reid, will brief the Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 – including Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Green leader Eamon Ryan, other Ministers and senior officials this evening.

It will then decide on the recommendations to go to a full Cabinet meeting, which is expected to convene on Thursday.

The Taoiseach is understood to have indicated that the Government may signal an intention to reopen domestic tourism in June, but sources stressed that this is contingent on continuing suppression of the virus.

Indoor settings

Speaking on Shannonside FM on Wednesday morning, Mr Martin said the Government’s strategy since January had worked.

“The people have responded to it, it has been very difficult for people but the majority of people want the restrictions to work, but they adhere to the restrictions, and by adhering to restrictions we have one of the lowest incidences across Europe”.

“Whatever we open, we want to keep open,” he said.

“We’re dealing with a very transmissible variant in terms of B117. We’ve seen this in the last week in certain indoor settings. It’s about balance and being proportionate, which has worked - you wouldn’t think it from what some people have said. We’re better now than would have been predicted.”

He said there would be a “comprehensive announcement” tomorrow evening, but that progress on vaccinations had opened up room for the removal of some restrictions. “Because of the impact of the vaccines on death and severe illness, that in itself assists and gives us options”.

He said that the Government is still “going after” its target of giving 82 per cent of the adult population a first vaccine by the end of June, but that there had been setbacks in recent weeks.