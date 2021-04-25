Coronavirus: One further death and 429 new cases reported

One further death and 429 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded in the Republic on Sunday.

The latest figures show 174 Covid patients are in hospital, 45 of whom are in intensive care.

In Northern Ireland, no further deaths of patients who previously tested positive for Covid were notified on Sunday. Another 73 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24-hour reporting period.

On Sunday morning, there were 60 confirmed Covid patients in hospital in the North, five of whom were in intensive care.

Outdoors summer

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach has said he wants to ensure that when society reopens after the latest coronavirus lockdown, it stays open.

Micheál Martin said he does not want to see any more “stop/start” closures in the battle against Covid-19.

He added that outdoors will be the theme for this summer.

From Monday, non-contact outdoor sports activities, such as golf and tennis, can resume, outdoor visitor attractions, such as zoos, wildlife parks and pet farms, can reopen, and the maximum attendance at funerals will be increased to 25.

Speaking to RTÉ's The Week in Politics, Mr Martin said the Government’s strategy is working in terms of controlling the virus.

He said the next reopenings to be considered include outdoor sports, non-essential retail, hairdressing salons and religious services.

“We’re going to examine that for May and we hopefully will be able to do something on that in terms of May,” he said.

J&J vaccine

Mr Martin was also quizzed about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The State is waiting for approval of that jab by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac).

The Taoiseach described it as a “very important vaccine”.

He said Niac can benefit from examination of the Johnson & Johnson jab in the United States and Europe.

Another 160,000 doses of the AstraZeneca jab are also due to arrive in the Republic this week.

Mr Martin (60) said he will be registering for an AstraZeneca vaccination when permitted according to his age this week. – Additional reporting: PA