Gardaí disperse large gathering in Salthill

James Cox

Gardaí dispersed large crowds at Salthill beach, Co Galway on Saturday.

Footage on social media showed large crowds in the Salthill area.

Gardaí confirmed that they attened the beach to disperse the crowds but no arrests were made.

Gardaí said that they “engaged with those present and the crowd dispersed”.

Meanwhile, gardaí are “conducting further enquiries into potential breaches of public health regulations”.

An easing of Covid restrictions on Monday will allow for outdoor facilities such as zoos, wildlife parks and heritage centres to reopen along with some outdoor activities including golf.

People are allowed to meet outdoors in a public place under current guidelines, however, these meetings are limitied to two households.

To date, gardaí have issued approximately 20,566 Covid-19 fines across the range of all Covid-19 breaches.