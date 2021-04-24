Firefighters battle ‘very serious’ blaze in Killarney National Park

Anne Lucey

Firefighters and authorities in Co Kerry are battling a huge fire in Killarney National Park.

An army helicopter has been called in as the fire service, the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and Kerry County Council work to stem the flames.

The blaze, which broke out at midnight, has been fanned by a strong breeze and concern is mounting among exhausted firefighters about the area’s ancient oak woods near the Eagle’s Nest.

“The breeze is complicating matters hugely,” a council spokesman said.

1. A large fire & very serious is burning in Killarney National Park. @npwsBioData staff & the Fire Brigade are currently on site dealing with the incident. We are asking members of the public to avoid areas of the Park listed below until further notice: pic.twitter.com/3DdDiL8wZj — Department of Housing, Local Government & Heritage (@DeptHousingIRL) April 24, 2021

Mayor of Kerry, Cllr Patrick O’Connor-Scarteen, who is near the scene, said the next few hours will be critical.

“This is absolutely shocking to see a fire so bad in the national park. The destruction of wildlife and habitat already is huge. The next few hours will be critical to see if it can be contained,” he said.

Smoke was initially spotted in the area of the Eagle's Nest and the Long Range and has gone deep into the park. Several fire engines and water tankers are at the scene and water is being taken from the lake.

The army helicopter will scoop water from the upper lake and the Long Range river, it is expected.

Heartbreaking to see parts of Killarney National Park on fire pic.twitter.com/WSTqiupKHQ — Zara (@SincerelyZara) April 24, 2021

Emergency services are battling the blaze on what is the warmest day of the year so far with sunshine and above-average temperatures.

Separately, huge fires were contained north of Killarney overnight, in the Currow area and north of Castleisland, with crews from Tralee and Abbeyfeale in Co Limerick joining forces to protect homes and try to minimize damage to forestry.

Water tankers were called in from Killarney to fight the huge blaze between Castleisland and Brosna on the Limerick border.

In a statement on Saturday afternoon, the Department of Housing and Heritage paid tribute to the fire crews and the NPWS and asked the public to avoid a whole area of the N71.

The department and the NPWS are asking members of the public to avoid the following areas of the park until further notice:

Gortderraree

Derrycunnihy

Gallavally

Cahernaduv

Gearhameen

Doogary

Eagle's Nest

The Five Mile

The department advised anyone travelling on the N71 to exercise caution as emergency services vehicles are on site and there may be reduced visibility due to smoke.