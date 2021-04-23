Fri, 23 Apr, 2021 - 20:24

League of Ireland: Saints seal the deal as Bohs score Rovers equaliser

This evening's SSE Airtricity League Premier Division action is ongoing
This evening's SSE Airtricity League Premier Division action is ongoing — we have tonight’s scores below.

St Pat’s 2-0 Finn Harps

St Pat’s sit top of the Premier Division table after a win this evening over Finn Harps.

The side led by a goal at half-time, following a first half score from Billy King.

A second half goal from Matthew Smith sealed a 2-0 win for the Saints.

Shamrock Rovers 1-1 Bohemians

This evening’s later Premier Division game is ongoing at Tallaght Stadium with a meeting between Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians.

Rovers held the lead for a time at the Dublin derby, after an early goal from Dylan Watts.

An equaliser from Bohemians’ Ross Tierney sees the sides currently tied.

First Division scores

Athlone Town 0-0 Wexford

Cabinteely 0-0 Shelbourne

Galway United 0-0 UCD

Treaty United 0-0 Cork City

