League of Ireland: Saints seal the deal as Bohs score Rovers equaliser

This evening's SSE Airtricity League Premier Division action is ongoing — we have tonight’s scores below.

St Pat’s 2-0 Finn Harps

St Pat’s sit top of the Premier Division table after a win this evening over Finn Harps.

The side led by a goal at half-time, following a first half score from Billy King.

A second half goal from Matthew Smith sealed a 2-0 win for the Saints.

That’s full time. Another terrific performance. Another clean sheet. Another 3 points. The super start continues #StPatsFC | #Saints2021 pic.twitter.com/OY02oilpKT — St Patrick's Athletic FC (@stpatsfc) April 23, 2021

Shamrock Rovers 1-1 Bohemians

This evening’s later Premier Division game is ongoing at Tallaght Stadium with a meeting between Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians.

Rovers held the lead for a time at the Dublin derby, after an early goal from Dylan Watts.

An equaliser from Bohemians’ Ross Tierney sees the sides currently tied.

First Division scores

Athlone Town 0-0 Wexford

Cabinteely 0-0 Shelbourne

Galway United 0-0 UCD

Treaty United 0-0 Cork City