League of Ireland: Saints seal the deal as Bohs score Rovers equaliser

This evening's SSE Airtricity League Premier Division action is ongoing — we have tonight’s scores below.
St Pat’s 2-0 Finn Harps
St Pat’s sit top of the Premier Division table after a win this evening over Finn Harps.
The side led by a goal at half-time, following a first half score from Billy King.
A second half goal from Matthew Smith sealed a 2-0 win for the Saints.
That’s full time. Another terrific performance. Another clean sheet. Another 3 points. The super start continues #StPatsFC | #Saints2021 pic.twitter.com/OY02oilpKT
— St Patrick's Athletic FC (@stpatsfc) April 23, 2021
Matty Smith gets the second @RascalsBrewing goal from our 🏴Scottish aces tonight #StPatsFC | #Saints2021 pic.twitter.com/9mj7YhhdGk
— St Patrick's Athletic FC (@stpatsfc) April 23, 2021
Shamrock Rovers 1-1 Bohemians
This evening’s later Premier Division game is ongoing at Tallaght Stadium with a meeting between Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians.
Rovers held the lead for a time at the Dublin derby, after an early goal from Dylan Watts.
An equaliser from Bohemians’ Ross Tierney sees the sides currently tied.
⚽️ | Dylan Watts’ opener 👇☘️#WeAreRovers | #TogetherAsOne pic.twitter.com/O1Fvo6c22M
— Shamrock Rovers FC ☘️ (@ShamrockRovers) April 23, 2021
First Division scores
Athlone Town 0-0 Wexford
Cabinteely 0-0 Shelbourne
Galway United 0-0 UCD
Treaty United 0-0 Cork City