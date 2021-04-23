Two charged after search uncovers €215k of drugs in Wexford

Gardaí in Wexford made three arrests and seized €215,000 worth of drugs during a search operation on Wednesday.

A number of properties were searched as part of an operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Gorey area.

During one search, officers seized around five kilograms of suspected cannabis with an estimated street value of €100,000. A quantity of suspected cocaine was also seized with an estimated street value of €40,000.

One man, aged in his 40s, was arrested at the scene and taken to Gorey Garda station where he was detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

In a second search, gardaí seized cocaine, cannabis and cannabis plants with an estimated street value of €75,000.

One man and one woman, both in their 20s, were arrested at the scene and taken to Enniscorthy Garda station where they were both detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

Both men have since been charged and are due to appear at a special sitting of Wexford District Court at 9pm on Friday evening.

The woman has been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

All of the drugs seized will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.