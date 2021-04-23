Video: Friday's three-minute evening news update

Gardaí clash with Debenhams protesters

A former Debenhams employee has described the scenes at a protest in Dublin as “horrendous”.

Last night, up to 50 gardaí removed 30 deemonstrators from a former store on Henry Street, to allow KPMG liquidators to take stock.

Doreen worked for the department store for over a decade and was shocked by the events.

She said: “Ninety per cent of Debenhams' staff were women, and there's a lot of people there aged between 50 and 65, and to see this large garda presence, 10 police vans numerous polic cars; they brought their own barricades and even the armed unit arrived. I find that absolutely horrendous.”

Johnson & Johnson vaccine 'works well' — HSE chief

The HSE’s chief clinical officer, Dr Colm Henry has said that he believes the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a good vaccine and that it should be used.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, Dr Henry pointed out that both the US Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had acknowledged there were rare side effects, but he thought it should be used.

“Go ahead, it's a good vaccine, it works well, it's single use, attractive certainly for mass vaccination centres and for certain vulnerable groups,” he said.

Covid outbreak at Tipperary school

A Co Tipperary Leaving Cert student, who is awaiting a Covid-19 vaccine after suffering a viral heart infection, has praised his school for closing due to an outbreak of the disease among students and staff.

Jason Quigley, 18, said his parents received a text message from St Joseph’s CBS, Nenagh last night which read: “Following on from discussions with the HSE and the Department of Education, it has been decided to close the school this evening until further notice.”

“All classes will be held remotely through TEAMS from tomorrow morning for all year groups,” the message added.

Hairdressers and beauticians reopen in North

The reopening of scores of close-contact services in the North after a four-month lockdown has been hailed as a “good day” by the Economy Minister.

Outdoor visitor attractions, hairdressers and beauty salons are trading again, while driving lessons are resuming, along with theory and practical tests.

Competitive sport can take place outdoors with numbers not exceeding 100, but spectators will not be allowed.

Government “optimistic” about reopening

reland is at arguably its “trickiest moment” as it begins to ease Covid-19 public health restrictions, a senior Government official has warned.

Liz Canavan, assistant secretary general at the Department of the Taoiseach, said people can afford to be “cautiously optimistic” but they need to “stay vigilant”.

“We need a bit more time to ensure that those who are most vulnerable are vaccinated and a higher proportion of the broader population is vaccinated,” Ms Canavan said.

“What we’re doing is working so we can afford to be cautiously optimistic.”