Witness appeal after shots fired at Limerick house

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after shots were reportedly fired at the window of a house in Limerick.

The alleged firearms incident took place outside a house in Greenmount Avenue, Ballinacurra, Co Limerick during the early hours of Friday morning.

Shortly before 3.30am, gardaí from Roxboro Road received a report that shots had been fired at the window of the house.

The suspect is believed to have fled the scene on foot towards Childers Road after firing the shots.

Gardaí confirmed that no one was injured during the incident.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with any information to contact Roxboro Road Garda station on 061 214340, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.