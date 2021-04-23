Fri, 23 Apr, 2021 - 14:40

Witness appeal after shots fired at Limerick house

The alleged firearms incident took place outside a house in Greenmount Avenue, Ballinacurra
Witness appeal after shots fired at Limerick house

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after shots were reportedly fired at the window of a house in Limerick.

The alleged firearms incident took place outside a house in Greenmount Avenue, Ballinacurra, Co Limerick during the early hours of Friday morning.

Shortly before 3.30am, gardaí from Roxboro Road received a report that shots had been fired at the window of the house.

The suspect is believed to have fled the scene on foot towards Childers Road after firing the shots.

Gardaí confirmed that no one was injured during the incident.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with any information to contact Roxboro Road Garda station on 061 214340, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

More in this section

Former Cork scout leader David Barry pleads guilty to sexually assaulting 10 boys Former Cork scout leader David Barry pleads guilty to sexually assaulting 10 boys
North takes further steps out of lockdown North takes further steps out of lockdown
Children returning to sport after concussion without medical review, study finds Children returning to sport after concussion without medical review, study finds
SpaceX Mission carries Irish schoolgirls' experiment

SpaceX Mission carries Irish schoolgirls' experiment

READ NOW

National News

National Sport

National Entertainment