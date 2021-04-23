Former Cork scout leader David Barry pleads guilty to sexually assaulting 10 boys

Olivia Kelleher

A former scout leader has pleaded guilty to over 20 counts of sexually assaulting young boy scouts over two decades.

David Barry (72) of Montrose, Firgrove Gardens in Bishopstown, Cork pleaded guilty at Cork Circuit Criminal Court to 28 charges.

Of these, 27 were for sexual or indecent assault. One was for attempted sexual assault.

The case involves ten complainants with the offences occurring at various dates from 1986 to 2008.

Mr Barry who wore a dark suit in court, replied "Guilty, my lord" to all of the charges when he was arraigned this morning.

Health

Barrister for the defence, Tom Creed SC, said that his client was not in the best of health. He told Judge Sean O'Donnabhain that he required a four-week adjournment to facilitate the preparation of a psychological report.

He has also applied for a medical report from Mr Barry's GP and has been in contact with his cardiologist to receive relevant information.

State solicitor Frank Nyhan said that time would also be needed to compile victim impact statements in relation to the various complainants.

Sentencing

Sentencing was adjourned in the case until June 25th. Mr Barry was remanded on continuing bail until his next court appearance.

Mr Barry, who is a retired businessman, appeared before Cork District Court in December last year, where he was charged with 26 counts of indecent or sexual assault and one count of attempted indecent assault. A 28th charge was later added.

When he first was charged in December 2020 Mr Barry told Detective Garda Duggan that he was "sorry for anyone I hurt."

Many of the charges relate to the 1980s and 1990s, but some refer to dates as late as 2005 and 2008. The only reporting restriction in the case involves not naming the victims in the case.

It is claimed that the boys, who were all members of the Catholic Boys Scouts of Ireland, were aged between 12 and 16 at the time of the alleged offences at the location in Cork.