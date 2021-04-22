Thu, 22 Apr, 2021 - 21:17

Gardaí seize catalytic converters worth €2.2m in Dublin

Officers also seized more than €74,000 in cash during the search.
Gardaí seize catalytic converters worth €2.2m in Dublin

Gardaí have seized catalytic converters worth an estimated €2.2 million in Dublin.

Some 2,150 catalytic converters were recovered during a search operation at a business premises in Dublin 11 on Thursday morning.

Officers also seized more than €74,000 in cash during the search.

Gardaí were assisted by personnel from Fingal County Council, a Customs and Revenue officer and dog handler, and the National Trans Frontier Shipments Office.

The search came as part of an investigation into the theft of catalytic converters.

A man in his 20s was charged and is due to appear in court on May 13th.

More in this section

Joshua Allen on cocaine possession charge Joshua Allen on cocaine possession charge
Teenager stabbed friend during pre-arranged fight over 'slagging' of girlfriend Teenager stabbed friend during pre-arranged fight over 'slagging' of girlfriend
Robber who shouted 'coronavirus' at security guard is jailed Robber who shouted 'coronavirus' at security guard is jailed
Husband of Euromillions winner Dolores McNamara dies after illness

Husband of Euromillions winner Dolores McNamara dies after illness

READ NOW
 