Joshua Allen on cocaine possession charge

Olivia Kelleher

The eldest son of well-known chef Rachel Allen has been charged with possession of cocaine.

Joshua Allen (20) of Ballinamona in Shanagarry, Co Cork was exempt from attendance at Midleton District Court today as the court was only fixing a date for the hearing of his case.

Mr Allen is charged that on July 10, 2020 at the Pontoon, Midleton, County Cork he had unlawfully in his possession a controlled drug, namely cocaine contrary to the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Mr Allen will be entering a not guilty plea when he is arraigned in the East Cork court on May 13th next.

His solicitor Don Ryan told Judge Alec Gabbett that he would be presenting evidence from an engineer at the forthcoming hearing.

Surprise

Judge Gabbitt expressed surprise at the introduction of an engineer in to the drugs case.

“I’m trying to understand why you would need an engineer in a drugs case.”

Mr Ryan replied that on the night the alleged offence took place it was very dark. Mr Allen maintains that because of this he was wrongfully identified as having drugs in his possession.

It is thought that the engineer will give evidence in a professional capacity in relation to visibility issues.

Joshua is the eldest son of Rachel and Isaac Allen of Ballymaloe Cookery school.

Ms Allen is the author of a number of cookery books and has made television appearances in both Ireland and the UK.