Intel confirms major Covid outbreak at construction site

Intel has confirmed a Covid outbreak on the construction site for its new manufacturing facility in Leixlip, Co Kildare.

The chipmaker, which recently announced plans to create 1,600 new jobs as part of a multi-billion investment, said that approximately 70 cases have been confirmed to date but that the situation is “fluid”.

The company said health authorities have been informed of the outbreak and that follow-up testing had identified additional cases.

All workers at the site have been informed of the situation.

“We are working to support our construction team in whatever way we can – to understand what has happened in this situation and how it can be addressed with corrective measures,” a spokeswoman told The Irish Times.

“For all confirmed cases, contact tracing was conducted and any other workers who may have been exposed have been required to self-quarantine and monitor their health. Additional testing of workers at the construction site is being carried out and any affected areas are subject to deep cleaning and disinfection,” she added.

Intel is investing $7 billion (€5.8 billion) in Ireland over three years as it expands its base in Leixlip, Co Kildare, in a major project it said was creating a further 5,000 construction jobs.