Covid news update: latest on coronavirus pandemic today

Thompson Reuters
Ireland
- The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) will meet today to consider the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine following the European Medicine Agency's (EMA) findings that the benefits of the shot outweigh the risk of blood clots.
- Pfizer have announced the family members of the company's employees in Ireland will be offered the vaccine from next month.
- Taoiseach Micheál Martin has signalled hairdressers, non-essential retail and religious services will be prioritised under the next stage in the easing of restrictions which is due to be announced next week.
- Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan has said international holidays will resume in "months rather than weeks". The Green Party leader said he did not want to speculate on exact dates, as he did not want to raise expectations and then dash hopes.
Europe
- The European Commission is working on legal proceedings against AstraZeneca after the drugmaker cut Covid-19 vaccine deliveries to the EU, sources familiar with the matter said. The Commission said it was considering all options to ensure AstraZeneca met its commitments with the EU on deliveries of vaccines.
- Germany wants to buy up to a total 30 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine in June, July and August as long as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gives the shot the green light, the premier of the state of Saxony, Michael Kretschmer, said on Thursday.
- Hungary is expected to reopen restaurant terraces and shorten a night curfew from Saturday as the vaccination campaign allows for a further reopening of the economy, prime minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff has said.
Worldwide
- A US plant that was making Johnson & Johnson's vaccine must fix a long list of problems including peeling paint, shoddy cleanups and poorly-trained staff to resume operation, according to a highly critical report by the FDA. Also, US president Joe Biden announced tax credits for certain businesses that pay employees who take time off to get vaccines.
- India reported on Thursday 314,835 new cases of the coronavirus over the previous 24 hours, the highest daily increase recorded anywhere. Some hospitals in the Indian capital of New Delhi have run out of oxygen, putting lives at risk, the city's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said.
- India's only domestically developed Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, has been found to be 78 per cent effective in a second analysis of clinical trials done around the country, its makers said.
- Pfizer is in discussions with India and is committed to making its Covid-19 vaccine available for deployment in the country, the US drugmaker said.
- Syria's government has received its first delivery of Covid-19 vaccines through the global COVAX initiative, with almost 200,000 doses of the AstraZeneca shot, UN officials said.
- South African researchers hope to next week resume a study using J&J's vaccine to immunise healthcare workers, one of the scientists leading the programme said.
- Japan is expected to issue a third state of emergency in Tokyo and three western prefectures, including Osaka and Kyoto, which could last for about two weeks.
- Malaysia's government enacted a new emergency law allowing it to use funds derived from oil and gas contributions to pay for vaccine procurement, as it looks to ramp up its Covid-19 vaccination programme.
Economy
- Global stocks ground higher while oil ebbed on Thursday as markets were torn between betting on economic recovery in the US and other developed markets, or worrying about a surge in Covid-19 cases in countries such as India.
- Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced new tax measures to help the economy recover from the effects of the pandemic, cutting the basic business tax rate by two percentage points to 22 per cent from next year.