Covid-19: 401 cases, 15 additional deaths

The Department of Health has been notified of 401 new cases of Covid-19 and 15 additional deaths.

Two of the deaths occurred in April, three in March, six in February and four in January or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 82-years-old and the age range was 56-90 years.

Of today's cases, 217 were men, 181 were women and 73 per cent were under the age of 45.

Dublin recorded 182 new cases, while there were 40 in Kildare, 31 in Donegal, 23 in Limerick and 22 in Cork. The remaining 103 cases were spread across 17 other counties.

The national five-day moving average of cases is now 376, while the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 people is 113.4.

As of 8am this morning, there were 182 people with Covid-19 in hospital, 47 of whom were being treated in intensive care.

Figures up to April 19th show 1,219,487 vaccine doses had been administered in the State, 863,958 of which were first doses and 355,529 were second doses.