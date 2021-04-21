Seanad byelection: Fine Gael’s Maria Byrne elected

Fine Gael's Maria Byrne has been elected to Seanad Éireann in the first of two byelections.

Following a vote count this morning, the former senator from Limerick won the seat on the Agricultural panel vacated by Fine Gael’s Michael D'Arcy.

She beat out competition from unionist former senator Ian Marshall and Labour candidate Angela Feeney, with 118 votes on the first count bringing her over the quota of 102.

The count to fill the second vacancy in the Seanad’s Industrial and Commercial panel is continuing.

The front-runner of the four candidates is a former senator, Fianna Fáil’s Gerry Horkan, running against Independent Billy Lawless, Labour’s Ciarán Ahern and Green Party chairperson Hazel Chu who is running as an Independent.

I want to see more women involved and elected in politics

Following her election, Ms Byrne said: “Having spent more than two decades in elected politics, I'm honoured to be re-elected to serve in Seanad Éireann and I thank the electorate for placing their trust in me.

“I want to see more women involved and elected in politics both locally and nationally... Currently, there are many exciting projects happening in Limerick and I look forward to playing my part in seeing them progress.”

She added: “The agriculture sector has faced huge challenges in the last year with the double demands of Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I look forward to continuing my work with the agri-food sector and the IFA to ensure the voices of farmers are heard clearly in Seanad Éireann and this vital sector receives the support it needs.”

Tánaiste and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar welcomed Ms Byrne’s election, describing her as “a passionate politician”.

Candidate strategy

The electorate for byelections in the Seanad is made up of sitting Senators and TDs alone, a total of 228 voters, according to The Irish Times.

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have agreed a joint candidate strategy, with each party standing just one candidate in the hope of electing both.

As the two main parties in Government have 108 TDs and Senators eligible to vote, Ms Byrne and Mr Horkan will both be re-elected if the agreement holds.

However, the process involves a secret ballot so it remains possible that some Coalition members may not have voted for the agreed Government candidates.

The two vacancies follow the resignation of Fine Gael’s Michael D’Arcy to take up a position as chief executive of the Irish Association of Investment Management.

Former Sinn Féin senator and Derry mayor Elisha McCallion resigned after it emerged she was in receipt of £10,000 (€11,600) in Covid-relief grants under the Small Business Grant scheme in Northern Ireland, for which she was ineligible.