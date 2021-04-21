Wed, 21 Apr, 2021 - 11:21

Arrest after man robbed with knife in Cork

Gardaí have arrested a man in relation to a robbery in Cork in the early hours of the morning.

At around 12.15am, a man was walking home on Lower John Street when he was approached by a man who had his face covered with a scarf.

The man, armed with what is believed to be a knife, threatened the victim and demanded he hand over some money.

The man then left the scene with a small amount of cash.

The incident was reported to gardaí and detectives from Watercourse Road began investigating.

While officers were reviewing CCTV, a description of the suspect was circulated to gardaí on duty in the area.

A short time later, officers from the Armed Support Unit stopped a man, aged in his 30s, on Cattle Market Avenue.

He was arrested and brought to Mayfield Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

