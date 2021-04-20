Cavan face Tyrone in Ulster championship quarter final

Cavan will begin the defence of their Ulster football title with a quarter-final against Tyrone.
The game will be the first taste of Championship action for new Tyrone management team Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher.
Down will face Donegal in a preliminary round tie, with the winners playing Derry in the quarter-finals.
On the other side of the draw, Armagh will play Antrim, and Fermanagh take on Monaghan.
2021 #GAA Ulster Senior Football Championship draw: Preliminary round - @OfficialDownGAA v @officialdonegal. Quarter-finals - @OfficialDownGAA or @officialdonegal v @Doiregaa; @Armagh_GAA v @AontroimGAA; @monaghangaa v @FermanaghGAA; @TyroneGAALive v @CavanCoBoardGaa. #GAABelong
— The GAA (@officialgaa) April 20, 2021
Leinster draws
The draw has also been made this morning for the Leinster Senior Football Championship.
Six in-a-row All-Ireland champions Dublin will go to Wexford or Wicklow in the quarter-finals.
Mickey Harte's first championship game in charge of Louth will see the Wee County play Offaly for the right to play Kildare in the last-eight.
Meath will face either Carlow or Longford in the quarters with the other last-eight clash pitting Westmeath against Laois.
In hurling, holders Kilkenny await the winners of Laois and Wexford in the semi-finals of the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship.
The other last-four tie will see Galway play either Dublin or McDonagh Cup winners Antrim.
2021 #GAA Leinster Senior Hurling Championship draw: Quarter-Finals - @DubGAAOfficial v @AontroimGAA, @OfficialWexGAA v @CLGLaois. Semi-final 1 @KilkennyCLG v @OfficialWexGAA or @CLGLaois; Semi-final 2 @DubGAAOfficial or @AontroimGAA v @Galway_GAA.
— The GAA (@officialgaa) April 20, 2021