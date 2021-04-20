Cavan face Tyrone in Ulster championship quarter final

Cavan will begin the defence of their Ulster football title with a quarter-final against Tyrone.

The game will be the first taste of Championship action for new Tyrone management team Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher.

Down will face Donegal in a preliminary round tie, with the winners playing Derry in the quarter-finals.

On the other side of the draw, Armagh will play Antrim, and Fermanagh take on Monaghan.

Leinster draws

The draw has also been made this morning for the Leinster Senior Football Championship.

Six in-a-row All-Ireland champions Dublin will go to Wexford or Wicklow in the quarter-finals.

Mickey Harte's first championship game in charge of Louth will see the Wee County play Offaly for the right to play Kildare in the last-eight.

Meath will face either Carlow or Longford in the quarters with the other last-eight clash pitting Westmeath against Laois.

In hurling, holders Kilkenny await the winners of Laois and Wexford in the semi-finals of the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship.

The other last-four tie will see Galway play either Dublin or McDonagh Cup winners Antrim.